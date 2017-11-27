The trial for Hugh Barry, the NYPD sergeant who fatally shot a 66-year-old woman in the Bronx in 2016, is set for next year, according to the Bronx district attorney’s office.

The Jan. 30 trial date was set during a hearing on Monday. This will be a bench trial, or a trial by a judge with no jury.

Barry was indicted earlier this year in the shooting death of Deborah Danner inside her Castle Hill apartment on Oct. 18, 2016. He is charged with several offenses, including second-degree murder.

Barry responded to Danner’s house after someone called 911 to report an emotionally disturbed woman screaming in the hallway, the district attorney’s office said. He allegedly convinced Danner, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, to drop a pair of scissors she was holding, but the woman then ran to the bedroom and picked up a baseball bat, according to the district attorney’s office and the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

Danner tried to hit Barry with the bat, police said, and he shot her twice.

Assistant District Attorney Wanda Perez-Maldonado said Danner lived alone for 30 years and had not taken her medication the day of the shooting. A total of four officers and two emergency medical technicians were at the apartment at the time.

An attorney for Barry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the trial date.