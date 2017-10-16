A service center dedicated to helping people displaced by recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas and Florida will open later this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The center, set to open Thursday, will offer access to city services and in-person support from a range of government offices, including social services, health and mental hygiene, education and senior services. Representatives from the American Red Cross, New York Disaster Interfaith Services, Animal Care and Control and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will also be on hand to help people affected by the recent hurricanes and their families.

“New York City will help those affected by recent hurricanes in any way we can. We’ve been sending donations and emergency responders to affected areas, and now we’re setting up a central location to help displaced people in our city receive essential services and assistance,” the mayor said in an emailed statement.

A request for comment on how much the initiative will cost and how it will be funded was not immediately returned by the mayor’s office.

Services will be provided at the Julia De Burgos Latino Cultural Center, at 1680 Lexington Ave. in East Harlem. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone looking for assistance can set up an appointment ahead of time, beginning Wednesday, by visiting nyc.gov or calling 311.

The city has already begun to prepare for what it anticipates will be an influx of displaced people from hurricane-ravaged areas, particularly residents from Puerto Rico. New York has one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in the country, with over 1 million residents of Puerto Rican descent currently living in the state.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito said on Monday that the city must step up where “the federal government has come up short,” apparently referencing President Donald Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria.

“This is a humanitarian crisis the likes our city has ever experienced and we must do everything we can to help our fellow Puerto Ricans who have given so much to our city and to our country,” said Mark-Viverito, who visited the island in the aftermath of Maria.

Last week, Public Advocate Letitia James called on the de Blasio administration to do more to prepare for an influx of displaced people and proposed a range of initiatives that could help people in need.

De Blasio has said the city is preparing, but also warned that resources were already tight.

“I don’t want to encourage people to come here if they don’t have some family to turn to,” de Blasio said at unrelated news conference last Thursday. “We have to be really clear about this.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also called on SUNY and CUNY schools to allow those affected by the hurricanes to pay in-state tuition rates to attend the school.

With Alison Fox and Laura Figueroa