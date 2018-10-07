Thirty-five female artists were joined by over 80 New Yorkers Sunday afternoon in an artistic display of passion on the steps of the James A. Farley post office Sunday evening in protest of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Unlike the other rallies and protests that took place across the country, Laura Diffenderfer, and her co-organizers said they wanted this event to incorporate art as a means for women to expressthemselves and show their support for female victims of sexual abuse. Diffenderfer, a dancer, said for many women, the past few weeks have reopened traumatic wounds.

"There have been a lot of forums for being angry, but not a lot where you get together and let it out," she said.

The rally began outside "The Tank" theater on West 36th Street. In unison, the crowd, some of whom brought homemade signs denouncing Kavanaugh and sexual assault, walked south on 8th Avenue with their right hands raised — a symbolic gesture that mirrored the image of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford raising her hand to testify before the Senate Judiciary committee.

Reginald Harris, 59 of Hollis, joined in with is right hand raised, saying it was important to show support for women who have been hurt or depressed by the confirmation.

"The Kavanaugh appointment is the worst thing to happen to women, I feel, in a century. We need to stand up," he said.

Participants stood on the sidewalk as the artists took to the steps and raised their right hands to the sky while a speaker played "Praying" by Kesha. The artists sang the song's chorus and also let out screams of frustration.

Mariah Robinson, 22, a student from Lenox Hill, who came to the rally after discovering it on Facebook, said the artistic approach would help bolster the message against sexual harassment and assault.

"We are used to so many marches that we forget about what's important. This has a different effect on people than marches and inspires people," she said.

Sunday's rally capped a weekend of protests against Kavanaugh's confirmation throughout the country. Several hundred protesters rallied in Union Square and later Times Square with signs decrying the judge and showing their support for Dr. Ford.