Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a masked man they say tossed two Molotov cocktails into a Central Asian grocery store in Brighton Beach and fled the scene on a motorcycle earlier this week.

Surveillance footage shows the arsonist entering Tashkent Supermarket, at 713 Brighton Beach Ave. in Brooklyn and throwing at least one flaming bottle down the store’s main aisle early Wednesday. An accomplice, wearing a white and black helmet, waited outside the shop on his motorcycle, police said. The two men fled on the vehicle shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

No one was injured in the attack and store employees extinguished the flames themselves, authorities said.

The arsonist was last seen wearing all black, including a hoodie, jeans and a mask. The motorcyclist was attired in a black hoodie, red shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.