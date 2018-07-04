LATEST PAPER
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2018: Photos from Coney Island

By amNY.com staff
While clearly not the only draw to Coney Island on the Fourth of July, the 102nd annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest does get people up and out early to watch competitive eaters go bun-to-bun.

Reigning champion Miki Sudo held onto the coveted Mustard Belt in the women's group, with 37 hot dogs (and buns) in 10 minutes. And, once again, Joey Chestnut eats fast and furiously enough to win the men's – his 11th.

Take a look at the action at this year's competition (and check back for updates). Then go eat a hot dog.

Men compete during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Men compete during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Wednesday.

Joey Chestnut broke his own record of 72
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Joey Chestnut broke his own record of 72 hot dogs, set in 2017, to scarf down 74 - and that's with buns, people.

Miki Sudo eats her way to the winner's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Miki Sudo eats her way to the winner's circle on July 4, 2018.

My Mustard Belt: Joey Chestnut wins the men's
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

My Mustard Belt: Joey Chestnut wins the men's division of the 2018 annual hot dog eating contest.

Joey Chestnut wins the 2018 men's contest, his
Photo Credit: Abigail Weinberg

Joey Chestnut wins the 2018 men's contest, his 11th time clutching the Mustard Belt in the last 12 years competing.

Miki Sudo wins the 2018 women's contest after
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Miki Sudo wins the 2018 women's contest after downing 37 hot dog in 10 minutes.

Women dressed as hot dogs wait in line
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Women dressed as hot dogs wait in line on Wednesday for the annual hot dog eating competition in Coney Island.

Ketchup, friend of hot dog.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Ketchup, friend of hot dog.

Fans await the start of the Nathan's Hot
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Fans await the start of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Wednesday in Coney Island.

The hot dogs await their fate on Wednesday.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The hot dogs await their fate on Wednesday.

The crowd awaits the start of the competition.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

The crowd awaits the start of the competition.

Hot dogs have to go through security, too.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Hot dogs have to go through security, too.

