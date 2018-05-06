LATEST PAPER
57° Good Evening
57° Good Evening
News

NYC weather: Mild spring temps should return this week

Highs should top out around the low 70s, with Wednesday possibly hitting 75 degrees.

After setting a heat record last week, temperatures

After setting a heat record last week, temperatures in New York City should return to typically mild levels this week, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

After a brief preview of summer last week, New York will go back to its regular spring schedule.

Temperatures will be mostly in the high 60s and low 70s this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s rain will taper off through Monday, which will hit a 68 degree high — the normal temperature for this time of year, according to NWS meteorologist Peter Wichrowski.

“It looks like temperatures for this week will be on either side of normal,” he said.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 53.

A slight jump in heat will take place on Wednesday, when the mercury tops out at 75 degrees and dips to a low of 54.

Thursday’s temperatures will return to a more normal feel with a high of 71 degrees, according to the NWS.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

News photos & videos

Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?