After a brief preview of summer last week, New York will go back to its regular spring schedule.

Temperatures will be mostly in the high 60s and low 70s this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s rain will taper off through Monday, which will hit a 68 degree high — the normal temperature for this time of year, according to NWS meteorologist Peter Wichrowski.

“It looks like temperatures for this week will be on either side of normal,” he said.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 69 degrees and a low of 53.

A slight jump in heat will take place on Wednesday, when the mercury tops out at 75 degrees and dips to a low of 54.

Thursday’s temperatures will return to a more normal feel with a high of 71 degrees, according to the NWS.