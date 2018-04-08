News NYC weather to stay chilly, rainy until Wednesday The city won't see warmer temperatures until later this week. Weather in New York City likely won't get above 50 degrees until Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated April 8, 2018 5:08 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Spring is slowly coming to New York City — but don’t put your cold weather gear away just yet. Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Sunday night, and a chilly wind will make it feel like the 20s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle. Some Monday morning sunshine will give way to clouds in the afternoon with temperatures rising to the mid-40s. There is a chance of rain and maybe some light snow on Tuesday morning, Engle said. The sunshine should return on Wednesday, however, and temperatures will warm up to the 50s. “That’s getting closer to normal temperature for this time of year, but still a little cold,” Engle said. By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.