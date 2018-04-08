Spring is slowly coming to New York City — but don’t put your cold weather gear away just yet.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Sunday night, and a chilly wind will make it feel like the 20s, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jay Engle.

Some Monday morning sunshine will give way to clouds in the afternoon with temperatures rising to the mid-40s. There is a chance of rain and maybe some light snow on Tuesday morning, Engle said.

NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 39° Scattered Clouds 44°/30°

The sunshine should return on Wednesday, however, and temperatures will warm up to the 50s.

“That’s getting closer to normal temperature for this time of year, but still a little cold,” Engle said.