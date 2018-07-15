LATEST PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
News

NYC weather warm and clear this week, once Tuesday storms pass

Temperatures shouldn’t top the mid-80s from Wednesday through Friday.

Once Tuesday rain passes, the weather in the

Once Tuesday rain passes, the weather in the city should be optimal this week, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com
Print

New Yorkers may face a deluge Tuesday, but the rest of the week should be umbrella-free, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect a hot start to the week with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s and even touching 90 on Monday. NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said high humidity will only add to the heat.

“It will start out dry and then Monday night into Tuesday we’ll see the chances for rain to increase,” she said. “Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid.”

Tuesday, with a high of 85, will likely start out cloudy before heavy rainstorms the city in the afternoon, Buccola said.

“There’s going to be a cold front that passes through Tuesday night and that’s going to kick out some of the humidity,” Buccola added.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be clear and much milder, with highs around the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Buccola said Saturday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com

News photos & videos

Police: 3 shot on Brooklyn street corner
Police: Man raped, robbed Brooklyn woman
Fans celebrated France's win inside Big Tiny Bistro New Yorkers celebrate France's domination in World Cup Final
Manhattanhenge isn't always picture-perfect, but when it is, NYers find their Manhattanhenge moments
Manhattanhenge is seen from the FDR Four Freedoms See stunning photos of Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge was seen from 42nd Street on Thursday. Stunning Manhattanhenge sunset in 35 seconds