New Yorkers may face a deluge Tuesday, but the rest of the week should be umbrella-free, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect a hot start to the week with temperatures hovering in the upper 80s and even touching 90 on Monday. NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said high humidity will only add to the heat.

“It will start out dry and then Monday night into Tuesday we’ll see the chances for rain to increase,” she said. “Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid.”

Good Evening Currently clear today NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 80° Clear 86°/74°

Tuesday, with a high of 85, will likely start out cloudy before heavy rainstorms the city in the afternoon, Buccola said.

“There’s going to be a cold front that passes through Tuesday night and that’s going to kick out some of the humidity,” Buccola added.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be clear and much milder, with highs around the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Buccola said Saturday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.