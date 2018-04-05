New York City is in for another spring snowstorm with a “quick-hitting” wintry mix in this weekend’s forecast, the National Weather Service says.

Friday morning commuters can expect to be met with a mix of rain and snow that’ll stick around through the early afternoon, meteorologist Carlie Buccola says. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected and temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 55 as the day progresses, she adds.

The real bulk of the predicted snowfall will hit on Saturday when 2 to 4 inches are expected to blanket the city, Buccola says. Precipitation is projected to begin after 8 a.m. and stretch through the afternoon.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 35° Few Clouds 47°/35° 47°/35° SEE FULL FORECAST

Though projected accumulation totals are not quite as steep as Monday’s storm — which left behind snow totals ranging from 5.5 inches in Central Park to 5.8 inches in Little Neck — a high of 39 on Saturday will leave New Yorkers wondering when spring will bloom.

Snowfall in April may be a cruel threat from Mother Nature for warm-weather seekers, but traceable amounts have blanketed Central Park dozens of times within the past 60 years, including in the 2010-2011, 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 seasons, according to NWS data. Monday’s storm brought the highest April accumulation the city had seen in more than 30 years.