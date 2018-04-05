News NYC weather: ‘Quick-hitting’ snow expected this weekend The bulk of the accumulation is predicted for Saturday, NWS says. Snow is expected to hit New York City on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated April 5, 2018 7:25 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New York City is in for another spring snowstorm with a “quick-hitting” wintry mix in this weekend’s forecast, the National Weather Service says. Friday morning commuters can expect to be met with a mix of rain and snow that’ll stick around through the early afternoon, meteorologist Carlie Buccola says. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected and temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 55 as the day progresses, she adds. The real bulk of the predicted snowfall will hit on Saturday when 2 to 4 inches are expected to blanket the city, Buccola says. Precipitation is projected to begin after 8 a.m. and stretch through the afternoon. Though projected accumulation totals are not quite as steep as Monday’s storm — which left behind snow totals ranging from 5.5 inches in Central Park to 5.8 inches in Little Neck — a high of 39 on Saturday will leave New Yorkers wondering when spring will bloom. Snowfall in April may be a cruel threat from Mother Nature for warm-weather seekers, but traceable amounts have blanketed Central Park dozens of times within the past 60 years, including in the 2010-2011, 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 seasons, according to NWS data. Monday’s storm brought the highest April accumulation the city had seen in more than 30 years. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 7 big snowstorms that hit the city in AprilTrace amounts have even been recorded in May. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.