News Snow in NYC shouldn't impact those weekend plans We're looking at a light dusting at most Saturday into Sunday, the National Weather Service says. A chance of snow is in the forecast for New York City this weekend, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Updated January 11, 2019 8:49 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New Yorkers may need to break out the snow boots this weekend – but mostly just to admire how unused they look. While a chance of snow remains for Saturday night going into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, we're really just looking at a light dusting. Residents of the five boroughs may see some pretty flakes, but shouldn't expect even a full inch to fall. As for the rest of your winter gear, keep the coat nearby: Temperatures on through the weekend, per an NWS spokesperson, are looking to be about five degrees below average for this time of year. Typically, we'd expect highs of 38 and lows of 27, so the math isn't looking good for a weekend stroll. The strong winds that have been weighing down temperatures should, the NWS says, die down Friday afternoon into evening. Until then, expect gusts of up to 30 miles per hour – so keep that scarf wrapped tightly. By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly Editor-in-Chief of amNY.com since late 2015, Polly first joined Newsday Media Group as a Newsday.com Editor in 2012. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.