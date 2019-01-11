New Yorkers may need to break out the snow boots this weekend – but mostly just to admire how unused they look.

While a chance of snow remains for Saturday night going into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service, we're really just looking at a light dusting. Residents of the five boroughs may see some pretty flakes, but shouldn't expect even a full inch to fall.

As for the rest of your winter gear, keep the coat nearby: Temperatures on through the weekend, per an NWS spokesperson, are looking to be about five degrees below average for this time of year. Typically, we'd expect highs of 38 and lows of 27, so the math isn't looking good for a weekend stroll.

Loading... Good Afternoon Currently clear today NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 32° Clear 37°/29° 37°/29° SEE FULL FORECAST

The strong winds that have been weighing down temperatures should, the NWS says, die down Friday afternoon into evening. Until then, expect gusts of up to 30 miles per hour – so keep that scarf wrapped tightly.