NYC weather: Freezing temperatures, chance of snow this week

Less than an inch of snow is expected to accumulate Tuesday night, the NWS said.

New Yorkers will likely see snow on Tuesday,

New Yorkers will likely see snow on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.  Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

New Yorkers are in for a cold week with the possibility of snow.

After a high of 34 degrees on Monday, Tuesday will be the only day this week with a high temperature above freezing. While it’s expected to warm to about 44 degrees, it won’t be a sunny day like Monday. 

There is a chance of snow in the morning, then rain is expected after 10 a.m. and it will likely turn to snow as the temperature drops Tuesday night to about 24 degrees. 

Less than an inch is expected to accumulate, NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. 

Snow showers could continue during the day Wednesday, when the high temperature will be just 25 degrees. 

All precipitation is predicted to end by Wednesday night, but temperatures will continue to drop. 

The low on Wednesday night is expected to be 6 degrees and the high on Thursday will be about 15 degrees, the NWS said. 

Friday could warm up to about 25 degrees.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

