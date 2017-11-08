Nearly a year and a half after the deadly Orlando nightclub shooting, more than 100 restaurant and bar owners got an active shooter training from the NYPD on Monday.

Following the mass shooting, which killed 49 people inside Pulse, a gay nightclub, on June 12, 2016, members of the NYC Hospitality Alliance were concerned they weren’t prepared for that type of attack.

“They weren’t comfortable they would know how to react,” said Inspector Thomas Conforti, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s Crime Prevention Division, which meets quarterly with the alliance.

While the NYPD had active shooter trainings for office buildings, they didn’t have a specific training for nightlife, so representatives from the department and the alliance sat down to come up with best practices and ground rules. That resulted in a video that was shared for the first time on Monday.

“The main focus is to familiarize their staffs with the different scenarios that can happen and devise an action plan for those scenarios,” Conforti said, adding that those action plans have to be practiced the same way fire drills are.

Some of the best practices include identifying key staff members who will take the lead if a situation arises, identifying safe rooms and exits in the restaurant or bar, having an ongoing dialogue with police and being mindful of suspicious behavior, said Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

“We have to be proactive and think about this,” Rigie said. “This is the state of the world we live in.”

The training video, which is about 9 minutes long, was shared with all the members of the alliance, but will not be made public. It was shot at The DL, said Paul Seres, one of the owners of the downtown venue.

Seres, who is also on the board of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, noted that the nightlife industry is vulnerable to this type of attack.

“We are a welcoming industry. We want people to come in and feel secure,” he said. And while owners and staff may not be able to prevent a shooting entirely, the alliance hopes the training will help them save as many lives as possible.

Other groups or businesses that are interested in receiving active shooter training can make a request through their local precinct.