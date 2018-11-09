A Manhattan physician assistant pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing two male patients last year, and the district attorney is asking any other victims to come forward.

Kenneth Ferranti, 40, worked at Hennessey Dermatology on East 18th Street in Gramercy Park when the assaults occurred, one in February 2017 and the other in August of 2017, District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. said. Ferranti also pleaded guilty to lying about the abuse during Grand Jury testimony, he said.

“As a physician assistant, this defendant garnered trust and confidence from the many patients left in his care … he violated that trust and abused them under the guise of providing medical treatment,” Vance said in a statement.

Vance added that prosecutors “have reason to believe that there may be additional survivors of this defendant’s abusive conduct,” and urged them to report the abuse to his office.

Reports can be made by calling the DA’s Sex Crimes hotline at 212-335-9373.

Ferranti was convicted of sexual abuse in the third degree, forcible touching and perjury in the first degree.