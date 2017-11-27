While the recent election led to few changes in city leadership, one top role will be filled by new shoes come 2018.

The City Council will elect its new speaker at its first meeting in January. The position, currently held by Councilwoman Melissa Mark-Viverito, requires a majority of votes, or at least 26 out of 51.

Only city councilmembers get to vote in the election, but they are often influenced by party leaders and outside voices, including the city’s congressional representatives. Mayor Bill de Blasio has so far refrained from enforcing one of the eight candidates currently running.

The speaker is considered the second most powerful political leader in the city and leads the council in setting priorities and passing laws. He or she can be an ally to the mayor or can strive to be more independent from Gracie Mansion.

The candidates have participated in multiple forums and debates, which will continue until the vote. The New Yorkers for Culture and Arts will host a discussion with the candidates on Tuesday at the SVA Theatre on West 23rd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a debate on NY1 on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Here are the candidates, all of whom are men, running for speaker:

Robert Cornegy, Jr.: A former professional basketball player abroad, Cornegy, 52, represents District 36 in Brooklyn, which includes Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights. He is the chair of the Committee on Small Business.

Corey Johnson: The 35-year-old Manhattan councilman represents District 3, which includes Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Greenwich Village, Times Square and other parts of midtown. Johnson is the chair of the Committee on Health.

Mark Levine: Levine, 48, represents District 7 in Manhattan, which includes Morningside Heights and Hamilton Heights. He is the chair of the Committee on Parks and Recreation.

Donovan Richards: Richards, 32, represents the 31st District in Queens, which includes Rosedale, Springfield Gardens and Far Rockaway. The Queens native is currently chair of the Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises.

Ydanis Rodriguez: The 52-year-old Manhattan councilman represents District 10, which includes Inwood and Washington Heights. Rodriguez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, is the chair of the Committee on Transportation.

Ritchie Torres: Currently the youngest member of City Council, Torres, 29, represents District 15 in the Bronx, which includes Fordham, Belmont, Bedford Park, East Tremont and West Farms. The Bronx native serves as the chair of the Committee on Public Housing, which oversees the New York City Housing Authority.

Jimmy Van Bramer: The 48-year-old Queens councilman represents District 26, which includes Sunnyside, Long Island City and Astoria. Beamer is the Majority Leader of the council, the second highest ranking position, and serves as the chair of the Cultural Affairs, Libraries and International Intergroup Relations.

Jumaane Williams: The 41-year-old Brooklyn councilman represents the 45th District, which includes Flatbush, Midtown and Canarsie. Williams is the chair of the Committee on Housing and Buildings.