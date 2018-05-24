Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday released thousands of pages of emails that his administration had fought to keep from public view.

De Blasio released the emails – totaling over 4,200 pages – under court order after losing a lawsuit brought by NY1 and the New York Post over a Freedom of Information Act request.

The publications had sought email correspondence between the mayor’s office, Jonathan Rosen and other advisors at the political consulting firm BerlinRosen, which had been hired by de Blasio’s controversial political nonprofit Campaign for One New York.

Deeming the consultants at BerlinRosen as “agents of the city,” de Blasio had argued the emails were confidentially protected under the law. But on May 1, an appeals court ultimately upheld an earlier decision from the state Supreme Court siding with the two publications.

In an email sent to media outlets on Thursday, de Blasio’s press secretary, Eric Phillips, said the administration would no longer fight the lawsuit.

“We have chosen to forgo our right to seek a higher appellate court review of the previous decision,” Phillips wrote.

The emails span from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2017. Here’s a look at some of the most headline-worthy information that has been released.

De Blasio obsesses over media image

One of the biggest takeaways from the emails – so far – is the mayor’s preoccupation with the way he is portrayed in media coverage. In one particular email making the rounds on social media Thursday, de Blasio lambasted negative media coverage he faced after going to the gym while the NYPD and FDNY responded to a standoff on Staten Island where a firefighter was shot as “pitiful.” He went on to outline a series of steps that need to be taken to avoid a similar misstep in the future and concluded with this encouraging phrase: “They will never defeat us. Only we can do that. Let’s get tighter, clearer, faster, better.”

Cuomo-de Blasio feud

In a series of emails in June 2015, de Blasio congratulated his team for “good thinking” and “good coaching” on how best to criticize to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for what he perceived to be slights against the city as acts of “revenge.”

Referencing a media report on de Blasio’s comments against the governor, then-chief of staff Thomas Snyder wrote it was “almost more than we could hope for.”

“Positions Mayor as voice of the dems and eviscerates the gov. Grand slam,” Snyder wrote.

With Matthew Chayes

