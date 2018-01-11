City councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams were among at least 18 people who were arrested Thursday during a Manhattan protest over the detainment of an immigrant rights leader, according to police and a law enforcement source.

A group of activists quickly organized a rally in Foley Square to protest the arrest of Ravi Ragbir, the executive director of faith-based immigrant rights group New Sanctuary Coalition of New York City when he showed up for a check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, advocates and politicians said.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson also joined the protesters. Rodriguez was seen being placed in an NYPD vehicle.

Ragbir came to the United States in 1991 from Trinidad and obtained a green card in 1994, but in 2006, a judge ordered him to be deported because of a wire fraud conviction, according to a group of community members and advocates who have fought for him to stay in the country.

Ragbir was granted a stay of removal that was in effect until next week, the organizers of the rally said.

“The fact that ICE has taken him as if his spirit, family ties, and contributions to the community mean nothing is inhumane,” said New Sanctuary Coalition Co-Chair Rev. Kaji Dousa in a statement.

With Rajvi Desai