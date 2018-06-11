News Safe-cracker sought in $10K burglary of Vapiano NYC in Union Square Police said a woman acted as a lookout while a man broke into the safe. A man cracked a safe at Vapiano NYC in Union Square while a woman acted as lookout, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated June 11, 2018 11:21 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police on Monday were looking for a pair of thieves who forced their way into a Union Square area restaurant and made off with $10,000 in cash late last month. One of the burglars, a man in a baseball cap, forced open the front door of the Vapiano restaurant on University Place while the other, a woman carrying a bag with “Time Warner” printed on it, waited outside as a lookout at about 3 a.m. on May 29, police said. The man forced open a safe and took the cash before they both fled west on 13th Street. The male is described as wearing a dark backpack, jeans, gray shirt and tan work boots. The female wore a black hooded sweater, dark pants and white sneakers, police said. Police on Sunday released a video of the pair walking, hoping to catch the suspects. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.