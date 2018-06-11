Police on Monday were looking for a pair of thieves who forced their way into a Union Square area restaurant and made off with $10,000 in cash late last month.

One of the burglars, a man in a baseball cap, forced open the front door of the Vapiano restaurant on University Place while the other, a woman carrying a bag with “Time Warner” printed on it, waited outside as a lookout at about 3 a.m. on May 29, police said.

The man forced open a safe and took the cash before they both fled west on 13th Street.

The male is described as wearing a dark backpack, jeans, gray shirt and tan work boots. The female wore a black hooded sweater, dark pants and white sneakers, police said.

Police on Sunday released a video of the pair walking, hoping to catch the suspects.