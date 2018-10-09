LATEST PAPER
Man slashed on Queens bus after accidental bump, NYPD says

The man was slashed in the head and face, police said. 

The NYPD has released images of a man they said they are seeking in connection with the slashing of another man on a Queens bus on Oct. 3. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 64-year-old man was slashed on a bus in Queens after an argument with another passenger over one accidentally bumping the other, police said. 

The man got into the argument with a woman on a northbound Q3 bus near Farmers and Merrick boulevards in St. Albans shortly after 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. After, when the bus stopped, a man got on and slashed the 64-year-old in the head and face, police said.

That man and the woman then fled in an unknown direction. 

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was treated for his injuries, cops said. 

Images of the male suspect were released by the NYPD on Monday. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

