News Brooklyn Army Terminal rooftop solar pilot could light up Sunset Park Residents and business owners would pay for the solar power through a monthly membership fee. Solar equipment on the roof of the Brooklyn Army Terminal, depicted in a rendering. Photo Credit: New York City Economic Development Corporation By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated March 28, 2018 2:56 PM The city wants the skies above the Brooklyn Army Terminal to light the way for clean energy use in Sunset Park. The city's Economic Development Corporation put out a request for solar providers to submit proposals for a 100,000-square-foot, rooftop solar space at the terminal's Building B, which would be used to power the surrounding neighborhood's residences and businesses. The "solar garden" pilot will seek input from the community on the best ways to connect locals with the clean energy source, said James Patchett, president and CEO of the EDC. "The Brooklyn Army Terminal has become a hub for modern industrial businesses, and a true community asset in Sunset Park," Patchett said in a statement. The pilot is similar to programs launched in Sacramento, California, Washington State and the University of Maryland. In Sunset Park, residents and business owners would need to sign up with the selected firm and pay for the solar energy through a monthly membership fee, rather than a traditional utility bill, the EDC said. Applications are due May 23. The solar roof is part of Mayor Bill de Blasio's efforts to expand the use of solar energy throughout the city and create a gigawatt of solar capacity, citywide, by 2030.