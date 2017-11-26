A 14-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car while riding his bike in Park Slope on Saturday night, police said.

The teen, whom police have identified as Edwin Ajacalon, was riding east on 23rd Street around 5:43 p.m. and was hit at Fifth Avenue by a gray 2017 BMW sedan, authorities said.

Ajacalon was unconscious and unresponsive with head and body injuries when police arrived on the scene, they said.

He was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, police said.

The driver, who police say is 19 or 20 years old, was taken to the same hospital for evaluation. There were passengers in the car but none of them were injured, authorities said.

Police said there were no arrests as of Sunday morning and that the investigation is ongoing.

Ajacolon lived in Sunset Park, but emigrated from Guatemala and was working as a delivery man, according to ABC 7.