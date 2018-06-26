LATEST PAPER
Teen stabbed by group in middle of Bronx River Parkway, NYPD says

The teen was in serious condition after the attack, police said.

A large group attacked a 14-year-old boy on

Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and beaten by a large group of men and teenagers last week on the Bronx River Parkway, police said.

Between two barriers in the middle of the parkway, as cars drove by, the group surrounded the teen, stabbing and striking him multiple times, at about 5:30 p.m. near the East Gun Hill Road exit on June 18, video released by the NYPD shows.

A dispute led to the stabbing, but cops said the exact motive was under investigation.

The teen was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he remained in serious condition, police said.

One man, 21-year-old Ramon Paulino, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, gang assault and assault. Police were still looking for the other suspects seen in the video.

The stabbing happened days before the fatal stabbing of another teen in the Bronx. Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega and stabbed repeatedly with a machete, but he was not the intended target, police said. One man was charged with murder, and six other suspects were arrested in New Jersey and awaiting extradition, a source said.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

