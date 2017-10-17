Displaced Puerto Rican educators now have an easier path to teaching in New York.

The state Board of Regents approved a plan on Monday evening that allows teachers from U.S. territories ravaged by Hurricane Maria to obtain temporary, nonrenewable teaching certification for the current school year.

Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said many children from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have relocated to New York and continued their studies, so it is important they have instructors who understand their experiences and their language.

“Through this regulation change, we hope to ease the transition of moving to a new state, new community and new school for children, parents and teachers alike,” she said in a statement.

The teachers would have to meet certain requirements before they can receive the temporary certificate, which will be valid until June 30, 2018.

The candidate must have relocated to New York State and hold a teaching certificate from Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. They must provide proof of employment, such as a pay stub or W2 form, and meet basic state requirements for teachers, such as a criminal history check and mandated workshops.

Finally, the candidate must commit to employment at a New York school district for one year.

The state Department of Education said it would accept alternate methods for proof of certification, such as a notarized attestation, if the candidate lost their paperwork in the storm.

Last week, the state provided a memo to school districts providing them with information and resources to help the displaced students and their families.