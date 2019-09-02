News West Indian American Day Parade, J'Ouvert festival: Photos from the Crown Heights celebrations By amNY.com staff Updated September 2, 2019 2:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The streets of Crown Heights were filled with people dressed in elaborate and colorful costumes Monday for the annual West Indian American Day Parade and J'Ouvert festival. Celebrating Caribbean culture, the events were expected to attract thousands of spectators throughout the day. The parade has been held in Crown Heights since 1969, but started in the 1940s in Harlem. Scroll down to see photos from the celebrations. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights was a soggy affair as rain poured on revelers, but it didn't dampen spirits. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A woman takes part in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday, despite the rain. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Performers dance in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A young spectator tries to stay dry during the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Performers take part in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray march in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo greets spectators at the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Performers amp up the crowd at the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Performers gather for the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Women in face paint enjoy the J'Ouvert festival on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel J'Ouvert festival participants gather on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights for the annual celebration Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel J'Ouvert festival participants gather on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights for the annual celebration Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A man takes part in the annual J'Ouvert festival Monday on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A woman in costume takes part in the annual J'Ouvert festival on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel J'Ouvert festival participants celebrate Caribbean culture on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel J'Ouvert festival participants gather on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights for the annual celebration Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Participants at the annual J'Ouvert festival on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic This Carnival only a bit dampened by the rain“We’ve really wanted to see this all year. The rain won’t stop us,” one spectator said. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.