The streets of Crown Heights were filled with people dressed in elaborate and colorful costumes Monday for the annual West Indian American Day Parade and J'Ouvert festival.

Celebrating Caribbean culture, the events were expected to attract thousands of spectators throughout the day.

The parade has been held in Crown Heights since 1969, but started in the 1940s in Harlem.

The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights was a soggy affair as rain poured on revelers, but it didn't dampen spirits.

A woman takes part in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday, despite the rain.

Performers dance in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

A young spectator tries to stay dry during the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

Performers take part in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray march in the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo greets spectators at the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

Performers amp up the crowd at the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

Performers gather for the West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights on Monday.

Women in face paint enjoy the J'Ouvert festival on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday.

J'Ouvert festival participants gather on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights for the annual celebration Monday.

A man takes part in the annual J'Ouvert festival Monday on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights.

A woman in costume takes part in the annual J'Ouvert festival on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday.

J'Ouvert festival participants celebrate Caribbean culture on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights on Monday.

