A woman tried to kidnap a 13-month-old girl left unattended in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said.

The 27-year-old mother was pushing the girl in a stroller on Eastern Parkway at about 8:40 a.m. when she stopped outside the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters, near Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights. She went inside the building to go use the restroom, but left her baby outside in the stroller, police said.

That’s when police said Chana Alexander, 26, took the child and began walking down the street. Good Samaritans stopped her minutes later and returned the baby to her mother.

Alexander was arrested and charged with kidnapping, police said.