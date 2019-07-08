LATEST PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
News

U.S. women's soccer team arrives in NYC to celebrate World Cup win

The team will be honored with ticker-tape parade and keys to the city on Wednesday.

On Monday, players from the U.S. women's national team, fresh off their Women's World Cup victory, arrived at the Wagner Hotel and spoke about the politics they've become involved in, and the ticker tape parade they'll be honored with on Wednesday. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com
Print

They’ve just won the World Cup, but they’re not going to Disney World — the U.S. Women’s National Team jumped on a plane and headed straight for Manhattan.

Ahead of Wednesday's ticker tape parade honoring the champs after their 2-0 win against the Netherlands in the final, co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan joined defender Crystal Dunn and midfielder Rose Lavelle to speak with reporters outside their lower Manhattan hotel on Monday.

"It's so nice to be home," Rapinoe said. "Thank you France for the hospitality, but we are so glad to be back in America." 

Morgan said that the team did not have Wi-Fi during the flight, which only played into them taking in the moment. 

"Initially everyone was excited and then a little hungover and then we slept a little bit. Then we got up and started celebrating a little more and sharing memories," she said. "This starts an amazing three days and we need to just release all that emotional, physical exhaustion that we've had over the past 30 days ... now we just get to enjoy each other's company." 

But even though the team is celebrating their success, they are far from finished fighting for equality. They are set to begin mediation on establishing equal pay now that the World Cup is over, though a specific date has not been announced. 

"I think the fans said it all. They're with us wanting more. It was pretty special to have that transcending moment outside of sport, outside of soccer," Rapinoe said of fans chanting "equal pay" in the stands after Team USA won the cup. "It's so much bigger than just what's happening on the field. ... We understand what kind of stage we're on. We're very aware of the attention that we have, the platform that we have, and we are extremely aware of the power of winning." 

Tickets to the City Hall ceremony after the 9:30 a.m. Canyon of Heroes parade, where the champs will get their keys to the city, went on sale Monday at 2 p.m. and were sold out within minutes, outraging some fans on social media.

“Why were tickets immediately unavailable to fans as soon as the ‘ticket registration now open’ button went live? Were all tickets given away before going live to the public? Please explain and release more tickets so fans can attend this exciting event,” wrote Twitter user Alexa Hardy.

In an email to amNewYork, deputy press secretary Jane Meyer responded, "New York City is so excited to celebrate this amazing team and there are many ways to partake in the festivities."

By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Crowded field of Democrats in 2020 race
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "Salute Photos from Trump's Fourth of July spectacle in D.C.
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks
amNewYork invites you to follow Gil - a Follow along as Guide Dog Gil trains in NYC
Jerry Nadler, Nydia Velázquez, Yvette Clarke, Max Rose, NY pols assail violent Facebook posts by Border Patrol agents
Sunny, a Guide Dog Foundation puppy in training, How does a guide dog train in NYC?