News

New Yorkers celebrate France's domination in World Cup Final

By Shaye Weaver
July 15, 2018 3:12 PM

Fans inside Big Tiny Bistro Français in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and Les Enfants de Bohème on the Lower East Side of Manhattan cried out as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 World Cup Final on Sunday.