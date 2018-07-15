LATEST PAPER
News

New Yorkers celebrate France's domination in World Cup Final

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Fans inside Big Tiny Bistro Français in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, and Les Enfants de Bohème on the Lower East Side of Manhattan cried out as France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the 2018 World Cup Final on Sunday.

Fans of team France celebrate their team's victory
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Fans of team France celebrate their team's victory in the World Cup on Smith Street in Carroll Gardens on Sunday.

The youngest fans at the 2018 World Cup
Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

The youngest fans at the 2018 World Cup Final viewing party were full of joy, too.

