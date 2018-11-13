Socceroof, a 75,000-square-foot ode to soccer, celebrated the grand opening of a Sunset Park location earlier this month. The venture, created by co-founder and CEO Jean-David Tartour, looks to capitalize on the growing soccer market in New York City and in the United States.

“Tartour was the pioneer of five-a-side soccer in Europe,” general manager Jonathan Lupinelli told amNewYork. “The new emerging market in North America is very attractive and it was important to create our flagship in New York City, maybe the most exciting and attractive city in the world.”

With 10 fields — each named after a different part of Brooklyn — and 24/7 access, Socceroof is a prime destination for soccer players, be it for practice for professional teams or games for children. The space offers pick-up games as well as league and tournament competition. The massive space can also be utilized for corporate events or simply a rooftop or indoor lounge with spectacular views of the city to relax and enjoy a cocktail.

“Brooklyn is a perfect location because of the community surrounding the facility,” Lupinelli said. “The mix of cultures passionate about soccer and the environment with an amazing view of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline truly make this space special.”

The grand opening event featured guests of every age group, bringing together families and businessmen, all with a strong passion for soccer.

“It was great to celebrate our grand opening and bring together so many personalities, friends, and partners,” Lupinelli said. “I think everybody enjoyed our amazing space and the shows we created for our guests. It was a great kick-off, but now the real adventure is starting. We are very excited.”