For the first time in his professional career, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder left the ring without a victory as he and fellow behemoth boxer and lineal champ Tyson Fury battled to a draw. The experience provided a key lesson for the champ.

“The only thing I learned from the Fury fight is stay patient,” Wilder told amNewYork on Wednesday. “When you get that moment in time, when you get that all eyes on you, I wanted to do something that I always do, and that’s put on a great show and knock him out, and I rushed it. When I rush it, I don’t get the job done.”

Unfortunately, the business of boxing prevented Wilder vs. Fury 2, or a fight between Wilder and WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua — both bouts which would excite boxing fans. Instead, the WBC champ returns to the ring Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face one-loss heavyweight Dominic Breazeale on Showtime.

Patience is a virtue, and, when it comes to fighting Fury or Joshua, Wilder lives by that. He no preference of which he would rather fight after Saturday's contest.

“When it comes, it comes,” Wilder said. “I want to get them both out the way, so whatever order it comes, it comes. and I’m sure you guys will be happy.”

As for the man in front of him this weekend, Wilder is predicting an early finish.

“Dominic Breazeale is going to get knocked out in dramatic fashion on Saturday,” adding that he would be “surprised if it goes more than three rounds.”

With a victory, Wilder would join Hall of Fame heavyweights Joe Louis, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and six others as champions with nine or more successful consecutive title defenses. Three of them took place at Barclays Center, a place where Wilder is fond of fighting.

“I love coming to Brooklyn,” said Wilder, an Alabama native. “The people here have adopted me. I’ve had some of my most dramatic knockouts here at Barclays Center. I’m looking forward to adding another one to my resume Saturday night."