Staten Island might be the "forgotten borough," but it's home to plenty that's worth discovering -- especially in St. George.

Home to a Staten Island Ferry terminal, St. George is a vibrant community on a hill that's characterized by charming Victorian homes, a bustling downtown strip, the borough's municipal buildings and hip restaurants and bars. Soon it also will be home to the world's largest observation wheel, the New York Wheel, and an upscale outlet mall, Empire Outlets.

The next time you're looking to see a show in a beautiful venue, check the schedule at the lovingly restored St. George Theatre. If you want to see a cheaper ball game, catch the Staten Island Yankees at the waterfront Richmond County Bank Ballpark.

But the neighborhood also is full of options that don't require buying tickets in advance -- and St. George's compact size and proximity to the ferry make it a perfect place to wander around and explore. Here are some of the spots you should check out.