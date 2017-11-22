This Queens neighborhood has it all -- it's the hometown to stars like Tony Bennett, Cyndi Lauper and Christopher Walken, and has been featured in "GoodFellas," "Serpico," and the setting of "All in the Family," but now it's a hot spot for good restaurants, bars and middle-class housing. It's having its moment in the sun as more young professionals move in, so there's tons to do.

It is impossible to hit all the best that Astoria has to offer in just one day because there's just too much -- Astoria Bier & Cheese, Mom's, the LetLove Inn, Astoria Park and all of Steinway Street -- but we've taken on the challenge of putting together a list of things you won't want to miss when you spend a day there.

Get to Astoria by ferry

The NYC Ferry route between Manhattan and Astoria

The NYC Ferry route between Manhattan and Astoria opened in August, offering a scenic view of the skyline and a quick, hassle-free way to get between the two boroughs for $2.75 -- the same price as the subway. It also stops at Long Island City and Roosevelt Island, if you're feeling adventurous and want to explore more of the city's waterfront. This could be a quick way to get where you want to go if the subway is being sluggish or shut down at certain stops. From the Astoria landing, it is an easy and pleasant walk into the heart of the neighborhood. Take Astoria Boulevard to Vernon Boulevard until it turns into Main Street. Take a right from Main Street onto 30th Avenue and continue until you reach your next Astoria destination.

(East 35th Street at FDR Drive, Pier 11 in Manhattan and 3-10 Astoria Blvd. in Queens)

Walk the Socrates Sculpture Park

More than a dozen sculptures are spread throughout this outdoor museum along the waterfront. The park features a rotation of pieces by city-based artists in exhibitions throughout the year. The 20117 Socrates Annual featured Tanda Francis' "Take Me With You," (pictured) which is meant to show how important it is we address the scarcity of clean water. Another, Sreshta Rit Premnath's "Only One Way" combines thumbs up and other signs with a series of slumping body-like figures. The juxtaposition is meant to create conflict between the figures and those with the thumbs up -- who have power and monopolize space. The park is open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to sundown. (32-01 Vernon Blvd.) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Welling Court Mural Project highlights beautiful street art

On your way into Astoria, stop and take a look at some of the 140 murals that have grown out of the Welling Court Mural Project. Colors, shapes and words seem to pop off the buildings as you pass by. Both New Yorkers and artists from around the world, like Abe Lincoln Jr., Lady Pink, Magda Love and Icy & Sot, have contributed to the project. You'll see political cartoons (President Donald Trump as a spoiled child), inspirational quotes ("Do or do not. There is no try," by "Star Wars" icon Yoda), grotesque and dark characters (a terrifying octopus), as well as beautiful and peaceful murals (a group of boys in a boat). (Start at 30th Avenue at 12th Street) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Grab coffee and a pastry from Astoria Coffee

This locally owned shop offers handcrafted drinks, including a chai latte with cinnamon (pictured), and a selection of delicious baked goods from Amy's Bread and Ceci Cela, like an almond croissant. The space offers an intimate place to work or chat with friends over a cup of coffee and is centrally located. It's a block from the 30th Avenue subway stop and a quick walk to other Astoria haunts. The couple who owns it, Dennis Lee and Liz Wick, ran Astoria Coffee Delivery before starting the brick-and-mortar shop in 2014. (30-04 30th St. at 30th Avenue) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Get behind the screen at the Museum of the Moving Image

Film and photography fans will enjoy this museum. Through the use of historical artifacts, like old cameras, interactive displays that show you how movie magic works, and numerous screenings, the story of cinematography unfolds. Spend an hour or two perusing the building, or catch a film, but don't miss the permanent Jim Henson exhibit, which opened in July 2017 and features 47 Muppets as well as details of the creator's journey to bring us his beloved creation. Admission is $15. If you want more film history, The Astor Room, where silent film stars like Rudolph Valentino and Charlie Chaplain, once frequented is just across 36th Street. (36-01 35th Ave.) (Credit: Museum of the Moving Image)

Brunch at Queens Comfort

A visit to Astoria would be incomplete without bunch at this 30th Avenue staple that serves up what it advertises: comfort food. The restaurant looks like someone's living room, with memorabilia all over the walls and funky holiday props. The menu is as unique as its decor, like the "Hobbits Salty Pork Benedict," the "Cap'n Crunch Crusted Chicken Sandwich" and the "Atomic Fire Balls" deep fried mac and cheese. Dinner is always an option if the line is too long for brunch on the weekends. Queens Comfort is cash-only and you can bring your own beer, too. (40-09 30th Ave.) (Credit: Emily Schienvar)

Enjoy a joke or get crafty at Q.E.D.

This space is a place to show and tell, it's website says, and offers a little bit of everything when it comes to entertainment. Check out Q.E.D.'s daily schedule of trivia, standup comedy, improv and storytelling events, which are free or very affordable -- $10 is the most you'll end up spending on a show. If you want to take a swing dance class, learn how to embroider or play board games, Q.E.D offers that too, and more. (27-16 23rd Ave.) (Credit: Q.E.D.)

Get a taste of authentic Greek food at Taverna Kyclades

Yes, there is usually a line at this restaurant, which has been recommended by the Michelin Guide, but it's worth the wait. But when you do get seated, you can count on getting large portions, fresh food and good service. Try the fried or grilled calamari and the Greek salad (pictured) to start. The salmon steak or filet of sole with a side of lemon potatoes is a great option for an entree. Taverna Kyclades also gives you a complimentary blackberry yogurt dessert when you think you're done. (3307 Ditmars Blvd.) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Finish your day off at Il Fornaio Bakery

Open from 6 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., this Italian bakery has all the goodies you can imagine: cakes, cookies, cupcakes, muffins, pastries, pies and more. The sweets in the display case are simply mouthwatering to look at and you could spend a long time gazing, but make sure to take home some of the brightly colored rainbow cookies (pictured) or the cannoli. The bakery is also well known for its creative, made-to-order cakes, including a Burn Book from "Mean Girls." (29-14 30th Ave.) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)