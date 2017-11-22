This Queens neighborhood has it all -- it's the hometown to stars like Tony Bennett, Cyndi Lauper and Christopher Walken, and has been featured in "GoodFellas," "Serpico," and the setting of "All in the Family," but now it's a hot spot for good restaurants, bars and middle-class housing. It's having its moment in the sun as more young professionals move in, so there's tons to do.

It is impossible to hit all the best that Astoria has to offer in just one day because there's just too much -- Astoria Bier & Cheese, Mom's, the LetLove Inn, Astoria Park and all of Steinway Street -- but we've taken on the challenge of putting together a list of things you won't want to miss when you spend a day there.