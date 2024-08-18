Companies swoop in to take over former Megabus routes out of NYC

Passengers line up to board a Megabus bus in New York City May 8, 2014.

Transport companies are swooping in to take over former intercity bus routes operated by Megabus, following the bankruptcy of the line’s parent company Coach USA.

On Friday, Trailways Transportation announced it would take over three bus routes in and out of New York City, bringing travelers to Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Montreal.

At the same time, Peter Pan Bus Lines says it will take over routes along Megabus’ Northeast Corridor service, including offerings out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal as far north as Boston and south to Washington DC.

The developments will not lead to reductions in service in and out of the Port Authority Bus Terminal, as the companies are taking over already-existing routes.

Peter Pan buses serve more than 100 destinations across the country. Trailways, meanwhile, services some 900 destinations through a large network of affiliated carriers.

Coach USA filed for bankruptcy back in June, hoping to discharge massive amounts of debt as the company struggled to regain ridership lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company agreed to sell off various bus routes to fulfill its bankruptcy obligations. Bus tickets can still be purchased on Megabus’ website, us.megabus.com.

The coach industry has struggled to recover from the pandemic, and companies operating both commuter and intercity services have been forced to close. Last year, New Jersey Transit agreed to take over commuter bus routes run by DeCamp and A&C, both of which were struggling to attract riders back to their services between New Jersey and the Big Apple.