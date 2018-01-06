Hourslong delays continue to plague some travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday morning, a day after flights resumed at the major transit hub in the wake of a powerful winter storm, complaints posted to social media indicate.

Passengers arriving at the Queens airport said on Twitter they have waited as many as six hours on the tarmac before their plane docked at a gate, then as many as eight hours to collect their baggage from carousels. Others awaiting a departure spent the night sleeping on terminal floors, photos show.

“4h waiting for parking spot, 1h for staircase, 1h to remove snow at the terminal door, 1h for boarder [sic] controls and still waiting for luggage since 5am without food or water or any airport staff #thisisnyc #jfk @airfrance,” one flier vented in a tweet Saturday morning.

“Landed at #jfk from #ohare around 11:30pm EST and we have been sitting on the tarmac since. Going on 6+ hours. Unbelievable,” another added to a chorus of frustrated voices.

Multiple factors have contributed to the delays, including the accumulation of more than a foot of snow in areas of Queens on Thursday, below freezing temperatures Friday, an airport at its maximum capacity and a collision of two planes on the JFK runway early Saturday morning, according to aviation analyst Alex Macheras.

Crazy here in #JFK I don’t know when we will get home we were told the 9th was the closet to Dub. They could have cancelled flights before we got to airport so we could have sorted accommodation pic.twitter.com/z237QG8wje — Johnny Casey (@Jayclondra17) January 5, 2018

The right wing of a China Southern Airlines jet collided with the tail of a Kuwait Airways plane early Saturday morning at Kennedy Airport, stranding passengers on each aircraft, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

No injuries were reported when the China plane clipped the Kuwaiti plane, and passengers were “safely deplaned,” said Alana Calmi, a spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which runs the region’s major airports. Calmi called the collision “minor.”

Flights departing from Kennedy Airport resumed after Thursday’s windy snowstorm as of 7:13 a.m. Friday, the transportation center said. It urged customers to check the status of their flights with airlines before arriving.

The Port Authority, which oversees operations at JFK, did not immediately respond to a question for comment on the ongoing delays.