This Ask Me Anything centers around a topic that's more and more on all of our minds: saying goodbye to the MetroCard.

Transit reporter Vincent Barone will be at Reddit's r/nyc from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday to help you with that farewell.

The phasing out of the MetroCard is going to be a long process, but it’s slated to begin at the end of May. Maybe you’ve seen the new card readers, which have been popping up at the stations that are part of the initial rollout of OMNY, the new tap-based system.

And even if you don’t use the 16 stations or Staten Island bus confined to phase one, OMNY is scheduled to be systemwide by the end of 2020.

So Ask Me Anything! Questions about the tech, the rollout, why it’s called OMNY, what other cities have faced in similar transitions, if Vin will miss the swipe-swipe-swipe of that flimsy plastic card he never leaves home without.

