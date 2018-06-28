Signal problems caused delays on at least nine subway lines Thursday morning, according to the MTA.

The agency’s antiquated signal system controls when trains can move, but it isn’t advanced enough to know exactly where the trains are, and when there are issues, delays can be widespread. Modernizing the system is part of NYC Transit president Andy Byford’s Fast Forward plan to fix the subway system, but funding for the plan has not been finalized.

Meanwhile, the signals continue to plague daily commutes. “@mta, stuck on the q again and they’ve shut off the air,” one commuter wrote on Twitter at about 7:45 a.m.

“What is going on with Manhattan bound Q trains? I left my house a half hour earlier than normal and have been stuck at Newkirk for an unreasonably long time,” another said.

Here’s a look at Thursday morning’s delays:

-Northbound A trains are running with delays as of 10:45 a.m. because of issues with signals at 14th Street, which started at about 9 a.m.

-Broad Street-bound J and Z trains are delayed because of problems with the signals at Kosciuszko Street, starting before 6:30 a.m., and at 121st Street, starting at about 6:50 a.m. The issues at 121st Street had not yet been fixed as of 10:45 a.m.

-Northbound D trains were running with delays, lasting from about 7 a.m. to just before 9:40 a.m., due to signal problems at 36th Street. Southbound D and N trains were also delayed because there were overnight work trains on the tracks that needed to be removed, the MTA said.

-Southbound 5 trains were running with delays for about 40 minutes because of signal problems at 174th Street, starting at about 8:30 a.m. An earlier signal issue at 239th Street Yard also caused delays on southbound 2 and 5 trains.

-Northbound B and Q trains were delayed, starting at 7:15 a.m., because of signal problems at DeKalb Avenue. Q trains were also rerouted for about 20 minutes, but regular service resumed at about 8:10 a.m., the MTA said.

-Starting around 6:20 a.m., delays were reported on southbound 3 and 4 trains because of signal problems at Nostrand Avenue. Regular service resumed about an hour later.

Aside from signal problems, multiple trains had their automatic brakes activated, causing delays on A, J, Z, 1, 2, 4 and 5 trains for various amounts of time.