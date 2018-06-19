The NYC Pride March is set to step off in Manhattan this Sunday.

While New Yorkers and tourists alike take part in the biggest LGBTQ pride celebration in the world, motorists might find it difficult to navigate the streets of Manhattan – especially since there is a new march route this year.

Be prepared: Here are the street closures for this year’s NYC Pride March.

The following streets will be shut down to vehicular traffic between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the city Department of Transportation.

Formation:

19th Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues

18th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues

17th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues

16th Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues

15th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues

Route:

Seventh Avenue between 19th and Christopher streets

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and West 4th Street

Greenwich Avenue between Christopher Street and Sixth Avenue

Eighth Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues

Fifth Avenue between Eighth Street and 33rd Street

Dispersal:

29th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

30th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

31st Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

32nd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

33rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

Festival: