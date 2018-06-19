Transit NYC Pride March traffic guide: Manhattan street closures and times The NYC Pride March has a new route this year. The NYC Pride March will shut down various streets in Manhattan on Sunday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Nagle By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated June 19, 2018 6:17 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The NYC Pride March is set to step off in Manhattan this Sunday. While New Yorkers and tourists alike take part in the biggest LGBTQ pride celebration in the world, motorists might find it difficult to navigate the streets of Manhattan – especially since there is a new march route this year. Be prepared: Here are the street closures for this year’s NYC Pride March. The following streets will be shut down to vehicular traffic between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the city Department of Transportation. Formation: 19th Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues 18th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues 17th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues 16th Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues 15th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues Route: Seventh Avenue between 19th and Christopher streets Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and West 4th Street Greenwich Avenue between Christopher Street and Sixth Avenue Eighth Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues Fifth Avenue between Eighth Street and 33rd Street Dispersal: 29th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues 30th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues 31st Street between Madison and Sixth avenues 32nd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues 33rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues Festival: University Place between East 13th Street and Waverly Place East Eighth Street between University Place and Greene Street By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Behind the Pride March: 2,000 rainbow balloons and more It takes a lot of hard work to help NYC show off its pride. Heading to the Pride March? Here's what to knowThe route will change in preparation for the Stonewall Uprising's 50th anniversary. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.