NYC Pride March traffic guide: Manhattan street closures and times

The NYC Pride March has a new route this year.

The NYC Pride March will shut down various streets in Manhattan on Sunday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Michael Nagle

The NYC Pride March is set to step off in Manhattan this Sunday.

While New Yorkers and tourists alike take part in the biggest LGBTQ pride celebration in the world, motorists might find it difficult to navigate the streets of Manhattan – especially since there is a new march route this year.

Be prepared: Here are the street closures for this year’s NYC Pride March.

The following streets will be shut down to vehicular traffic between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the city Department of Transportation.

Formation:

  • 19th Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues
  • 18th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues
  • 17th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues
  • 16th Street between Sixth and Ninth avenues
  • 15th Street between Seventh and Ninth avenues

Route:

  • Seventh Avenue between 19th and Christopher streets
  • Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and West 4th Street
  • Greenwich Avenue between Christopher Street and Sixth Avenue
  • Eighth Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues
  • Fifth Avenue between Eighth Street and 33rd Street

Dispersal:

  • 29th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
  • 30th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
  • 31st Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
  • 32nd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues
  • 33rd Street between Madison and Sixth avenues

Festival:

  • University Place between East 13th Street and Waverly Place
  • East Eighth Street between University Place and Greene Street
