Cops still seeking perp who slashed veteran bus driver in Brooklyn

Cops are searching for a brute who slashed a veteran MTA bus driver in the neck over the weekend in Brooklyn.

Police said that Isaac Egharevba, a 17-year veteran bus operator, was driving a B99 bus near Alabama and Pitkin avenues in East New York on Saturday when he had to make a detour, according to Transport Workers Union Local 100.

As he was working, the union says Egharevba was slashed in the side of his neck by a passenger irate over the detour, sustaining a deep laceration between his neck and jaw. The driver initially believed he had been punched but soon started to bleed profusely and stopped the bus to call for help.

Egharevba was taken to the hospital and was treated for his wounds. No one has been arrested in his attack.

“The safety of our drivers is non-negotiable,” said TWU Local 100 president Richard Davis. “This violent attack on one of our own is an attack on us all. We will not rest until the assailant is brought to justice.”

Cops also said on Tuesday that they are still looking for a perp who punched a bus driver multiple times on the morning of May 6 on Manhattan’s M23 bus at East 23rd Street and Broadway. The assailant fled on foot westbound on East 23rd Street.

TWU has railed in recent months against an uptick in assaults against transit workers, culminating in February in an impromptu work stoppage on the A and C lines following after a member was slashed while conducting.