LATEST PAPER
67° Good Evening
SEARCH
67° Good Evening
Transit

Subway service snarled after person hit, killed by train in Manhattan, MTA says

A person was struck by a train at

A person was struck by a train at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station on Friday, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A person was fatally struck by a train in Manhattan Friday, snarling serving for about an hour, the MTA said Friday.

The person was hit at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station just before 3 p.m., per the transit authority and FDNY officials. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said.

While police and MTA crews investigated, southbound B and D trains were running along the C line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to West 4th Street-Washington Square, then along the F line to Coney Island, according to the MTA. 

Downtown E trains were bypassing the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station, and there were delays on the A and C lines because B and D trains were sharing the tracks in Manhattan.

All lines resumed normal service around 4 p.m., however, the MTA warned of residual delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Retired firefighter George Bachnann, who was injured on Families arrive at Ground Zero to mark 18th year since 9/11
Phil Alvarez, brother of Det. Luis Alvarez, who died in 9/11 hero honored posthumously
Long Island Rail Road conductor Jerry Savino and LIRR crew discovers $9G on train, finds owner
City gets its first hate crime prevention official
Spectators and participants danced in a downpour at West Indian American Day Parade goes on despite rain
The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Caribbean culture takes the spotlight at J'Ouvert, Carnival