A person was struck by a train at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station on Friday, the MTA said. A person was fatally struck by a train in Manhattan Friday, snarling serving for about an hour, the MTA said Friday. The person was hit at the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station just before 3 p.m., per the transit authority and FDNY officials. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said. While police and MTA crews investigated, southbound B and D trains were running along the C line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to West 4th Street-Washington Square, then along the F line to Coney Island, according to the MTA. Downtown E trains were bypassing the Seventh Avenue-53rd Street station, and there were delays on the A and C lines because B and D trains were sharing the tracks in Manhattan. All lines resumed normal service around 4 p.m., however, the MTA warned of residual delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines.