Woman on Lower East Side killed in hit-and-run on FDR Drive

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 31-year-old woman was killed Saturday by a hit-and-run driver as she attempted to cross the FDR Drive on foot on the Lower East Side.

Police say Mary Rowell, of East Harlem, was attempting to cross the FDR, in an east-to-west direction, near Houston Street when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling northbound on the highway.

The sedan driver fled the scene northbound and has not been caught, police reported on Sunday.

Officers from the 9th Precinct and the Highway Patrol discovered Rowell lying in the roadway with severe traumatic injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The city has seen 121 traffic fatalities so far in 2024, 8% higher than in the same timeframe of last year.

Anyone with information regarding the driver’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.