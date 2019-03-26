All aboard! Yankee fans heading to the team's home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday have the chance to arrive in style aboard a 102-year-old train.

To celebrate the Bronx Bombers' return for another season, the New York Transit Museum is rolling out its IRT Lo-V train from 1917.

With just the swipe of a MetroCard, fans can channel their inner "Home Run" Baker as they head to Yankee Stadium in the vintage train complete with rattan seats, ceiling fans and 1917-era advertisements.

“We are delighted to be able to take you back in time and to the Bronx, just swipe your MetroCard and meet us on the platform," New York Transit Museum director Concetta Bencivenga said in a statement Tuesday.

First operated by the privately owned Interborough Rapid Transit Company before the city took over the system in 1940, the fleet of nearly 1,200 Lo-V subway cars transported straphangers around the city for over five decades. They were retired from the subway system in the 1960s, but now serve as reminder of how far train technology has come over the last 100 years.

The Nostalgia Train will depart from the uptown 4 train platform at 42nd Street-Grand Central at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The non-stop, 25-minute ride to 161st Street – Yankee Stadium is sure to be a homerun for Yankee fans looking to get to the game quickly.