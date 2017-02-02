Tell your dogs you "woof" them this Valentine’s Day.
Our animals are more than just pets -- they’re part of the family. So, on a day devoted to telling loved ones how much you care, don’t forget about your furry friends.
“Dogs are more a part of the family than ever before,” said Stacie Grission, the head of content for New York-based Bark & Co. “They are a little toddler that never grows up. It’s just so fun and delightful to give a dog a gift. They get so excited about everything.”
Here are a few ways to celebrate the howl-iday with your love bug.
Dine on an 'I Ruff You Pup-PIE'
Fido loves sweets just like everyone else. Pick up a Valentine's Day-themed "I Ruff You Pup-PIE," from The Lazy Dog Cookie Co., a wheat-free and dairy-free natural treat made with pumpkin and peanut butter. The pink sprinkles on top are just the icing on the ... pie. (lazydogcookies.com; $8.99 per pie) (Credit: The Lazy Dog Cookie Co.)
Wear matching FriendshipCollar accessories
Want to dress just like your lovable pooch or kitty? These collars and matching bracelets by FriendshipCollar bring a whole new meaning to the "mommy and me" concept. Pick up a matching set in gold polka dots or rainbow chevron. (friendshipcollar.com; matching sets run $25 for cats and $35 for dogs) (Credit: FriendshipCollar)
Order in from PetPlate
You may not be able to take your favorite fluffy friend out for a romantic dinner, but you can make sure they are fed right with delivery service PetPlate, which started in a commercial kitchen in Brooklyn. Order some farmhouse beef with sweet potatoes, vegetables and eggs, or oven roasted turkey. The meals are pre-portioned and shipped Bi-Weekly, depending on the size of your dog. (petplate.com; price varies based on dog size, starting at $19.95 per week for dogs under 5 pounds) (Credit: PetPlate)
Love playtime with BarkShop toys
Make playtime all about the love with Valentine's Day-themed toys from BarkShop. Give your dog a plush bouquet of red roses, a treat-fillable "glass of bubbly," or one of their "Squeekheart" toys, made to look just like those candy hearts we all love to hate. (barkshop.com/valentines-day; starting at $8) (Credit: BarkShop)
Snack for a cause with Rescue Chocolate
Don't have a dog of your own to spoil? Treat yourself to some human-friendly chocolate from Brooklyn-based Rescue Chocolate, which donates all net profits to animal shelters and rescue organizations. The treats are vegan and come in fun flavors like Peanut Butter Pit Bull and Pick Me! Pepper. And not to forget our feline friends, you can grab a Mission Feral Fig bar while you're at it. (rescuechocolate.com; chocolate bars start at $6) (Credit: Rescue Chocolate)