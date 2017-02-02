Tell your dogs you "woof" them this Valentine’s Day.

Our animals are more than just pets -- they’re part of the family. So, on a day devoted to telling loved ones how much you care, don’t forget about your furry friends.

“Dogs are more a part of the family than ever before,” said Stacie Grission, the head of content for New York-based Bark & Co. “They are a little toddler that never grows up. It’s just so fun and delightful to give a dog a gift. They get so excited about everything.”

Here are a few ways to celebrate the howl-iday with your love bug.

Dine on an 'I Ruff You Pup-PIE' Fido loves sweets just like everyone else. Pick up a Valentine's Day-themed "I Ruff You Pup-PIE," from The Lazy Dog Cookie Co., a wheat-free and dairy-free natural treat made with pumpkin and peanut butter. The pink sprinkles on top are just the icing on the ... pie. (lazydogcookies.com; $8.99 per pie) (Credit: The Lazy Dog Cookie Co.) Fido loves sweets just like everyone else. Pick up a Valentine's Day-themed "I Ruff You Pup-PIE," from The Lazy Dog Cookie Co., a wheat-free and dairy-free natural treat made with pumpkin and peanut butter. The pink sprinkles on top are just the icing on the ... pie. (lazydogcookies.com; $8.99 per pie) (Credit: The Lazy Dog Cookie Co.)

Wear matching FriendshipCollar accessories Want to dress just like your lovable pooch or kitty? These collars and matching bracelets by FriendshipCollar bring a whole new meaning to the "mommy and me" concept. Pick up a matching set in gold polka dots or rainbow chevron. (friendshipcollar.com; matching sets run $25 for cats and $35 for dogs) (Credit: FriendshipCollar) Want to dress just like your lovable pooch or kitty? These collars and matching bracelets by FriendshipCollar bring a whole new meaning to the "mommy and me" concept. Pick up a matching set in gold polka dots or rainbow chevron. (friendshipcollar.com; matching sets run $25 for cats and $35 for dogs) (Credit: FriendshipCollar)

Order in from PetPlate You may not be able to take your favorite fluffy friend out for a romantic dinner, but you can make sure they are fed right with delivery service PetPlate, which started in a commercial kitchen in Brooklyn. Order some farmhouse beef with sweet potatoes, vegetables and eggs, or oven roasted turkey. The meals are pre-portioned and shipped Bi-Weekly, depending on the size of your dog. (petplate.com; price varies based on dog size, starting at $19.95 per week for dogs under 5 pounds) (Credit: PetPlate) You may not be able to take your favorite fluffy friend out for a romantic dinner, but you can make sure they are fed right with delivery service PetPlate, which started in a commercial kitchen in Brooklyn. Order some farmhouse beef with sweet potatoes, vegetables and eggs, or oven roasted turkey. The meals are pre-portioned and shipped Bi-Weekly, depending on the size of your dog. (petplate.com; price varies based on dog size, starting at $19.95 per week for dogs under 5 pounds) (Credit: PetPlate)

Love playtime with BarkShop toys Make playtime all about the love with Valentine's Day-themed toys from BarkShop. Give your dog a plush bouquet of red roses, a treat-fillable "glass of bubbly," or one of their "Squeekheart" toys, made to look just like those candy hearts we all love to hate. (barkshop.com/valentines-day; starting at $8) (Credit: BarkShop) Make playtime all about the love with Valentine's Day-themed toys from BarkShop. Give your dog a plush bouquet of red roses, a treat-fillable "glass of bubbly," or one of their "Squeekheart" toys, made to look just like those candy hearts we all love to hate. (barkshop.com/valentines-day; starting at $8) (Credit: BarkShop)