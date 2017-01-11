Police are investigating after a 2-month-old girl was found with extensive injuries in the Bronx, as she remains in critical condition on Wednesday.

The girl, identified by a police source as Shirlin, was rushed to the hospital after she was found just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday inside her West Farms apartment on Honeywell Avenue, near East 181st Street. Shirlin suffered a broken tibia, a spinal fracture, a bruised femur, a broken rib and retinal damage, police said.

Investigators have spoken to the little girl’s parents, who also have a 5-year-old son, and the Bronx child abuse squad is handling the investigation, police said. There were no arrests as of Wednesday afternoon.

Shirlin was initially taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, but then transferred to Montefiore Medical Center. Police tried to perform CPR on the girl when they responded to the apartment on Tuesday after receiving a call about her having difficulty breathing.

It was not immediately clear if police or the Administration for Children’s Services had a history with the family.

“We are deeply concerned by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this incident, along with the NYPD,” an ACS spokesman said in an email.