A 3-year-old girl died and three people were seriously injured Saturday morning in a car crash in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

A 2010 Chevy Malibu carrying the child and three other people was traveling north on Bruckner Boulevard about 10:02 a.m. when the driver of the car swerved into an adjacent lane to avoid a pothole and was rear-ended by a garbage truck, authorities said.

The 3-year-old was sitting in a car seat with three family members also in the car including a man and a woman, both age 52, and a woman, 36, police said.

All four occupants were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, with two in critical condition and two in serious but stable condition, an FDNY spokesman said.

The toddler, who's identity was not released by police, had body trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at 380 Bruckner Blvd. The driver of the privately-owned sanitation truck was uninjured and remained on scene. No criminality is suspected, police said.