A plan to complete a hiking trail from

A plan to complete a hiking trail from Canada to the New York Harbor was outlined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Above, a view of the Hudson River from the Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site on Sept. 1, 2010. (Credit: Newsday / Photographs National Park Service, Bill Urbin)

Comments

More like this

Police officer Steven McDonald is seen on April Officials: Paralyzed NYPD cop dies after heart attack Esteban Santiago reportedly booked a flight to New Report: Fort Lauderdale shooter booked flight to NYC Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, left, and Exxon What to know about Senate confirmations of Cabinet roles

Comments