Hey New Yorkers, go take a hike!

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan Tuesday to complete a 750-mile trail network that will stretch from the Canadian border to New York Harbor.

He said the state would develop 350 miles of trail on two unfinished greenways and connect them in three phases by 2020.

The Hudson River Valley Greenway, which is half complete, spans 260 miles between Battery Park and Lake George while the Erie Canalway, which is 80% complete, is 360 miles between Albany and Buffalo.

Cuomo estimated the trail would generate up to $5 million a year in economic impact for the surrounding communities.

In addition to the development plan, the governor announced a website and app that will highlight the state’s current trails and provide data such as directions, elevation and nearby attractions.