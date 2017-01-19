Thousands of New Yorkers joined Mayor Bill de Blasio, Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and a number of other celebrities to protest Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration.

"Donald Trump is a New Yorker and yet he has spread a message across this country," that is so unlike New Yorkers, said actress Rosie Perez as she opened the rally.

"Tonight I want us to move forward with love and hope," Perez said. "The world is watching and we want to let them know that we are here. We're good people who care about one another."

Greenpeace and MoveOn were among the protest's organizers, who enlisted a star-studded line-up to speak.

Before introducing de Blasio, Robert De Niro read aloud hypothetical tweets he said he expects from the president-elect following the actor's appearance at the rally.

“[Trump] is a bad example of this country, this city," De Niro said.

Seeking to unite New Yorkers as well as Americans across the country, de Blasio delivered an impassioned speech encouraging people to take action.

"Tomorrow Donald Trump will have power; but tomorrow, you will have power as well," de Blasio said. "Donald Trump may control the agenda in Washington, but we control our destiny."

De Blasio reminded ralliers that the entire country does not reside in Washington.

"It's every town in America where change is made. We'll keep making change regardless of who is in D.C.," the mayor added. "We should not let anyone define us just by what we're against; we want to be defined by what we're for -- what we believe in."

De Blasio told the ralliers it's now time to build their own movement, the way Trump has said he built his.

Listing the total amount of voters who chose a candidate other than Trump at about 10 million, Michael Moore got the crowd chanting "We are the majority" before he encouraged New Yorkers to take part in a movement called 100 Days of Resistance, which begins on Inauguration Day.

"I like to think positively that it will only take 100 days," Moore added.

Providing some comedic relief with a side of political activism, Alec Baldwin delivered his now-famous Trump impression while urging New Yorkers to continue to fight against the incoming administration.

"Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence, they think that you are going to lay down," Baldwin said. "...They don't realize New Yorkers never lay down."

Baldwin also touched on topic of major concern for many immigrant New Yorkers: IDNYC, urging people to visit the municipal card's website as a way to get involved.

Many fear Trump's administration will try to use personal information associated with IDNYC accounts, which people can obtain regardless of their immigration status, as a way to identify illegal immigrants in the city for possible deportation.

Everyday New Yorkers, too, turned out in droves, some with homemade signs that displayed messages like "Not my president" and "I'm not a sore loser. I'm an informed citizen."

Jennifer Genison, 52, a school administrator who lives in Westchester, was among the protest attendees. She said the celebrity presence helped bring people out, remarking that "they have a voice that normal people don't."

Another protester, Bill Peek, 62, of Glen Cove, said, "I hope this lets the world know people are horrified ... This isn't a moment just for the left. Any mainstream person with common sense should be opposed to what is coming."

Additional celebrities and notables to speak at the rally included New York City's first lady Chirlane McCray, City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, Sally Field, Marisa Tomei and the Rev. Al Sharpton.