Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed President Donald Trump on Wednesday following an executive order he signed that cut federal grant money to "sanctuary" states and cities that often refuse to cooperate with federal authorities on actions against illegal immigrants.

The executive order "runs contrary to the character and values of this city, and I would argue is contrary to the character and values of this country," de Blasio said during a news conference.

The mayor vowed to protect the people of New York City, saying he would not allow the Trump administration to turn much-needed police officers into immigration agents.

Though he stressed that the executive order is essentialy just words and nothing has actually happened yet, the mayor added that it's written in such a vague way that it is susceptible to legal challenges.

"We're a long way for this having the effect that some people wish it to have," he said.

The city Law Department's Corporation Counsel has made it clear, according to de Blasio, that if any action is taken based on the executive order, the city could bring legal action to stop it from "hurting our people and our city."

"We will not tear families apart," de Blasio said.