Teddy Roosevelt (second from the right on Mount

Teddy Roosevelt (second from the right on Mount Rushmore) is a national hero and happens to be the only president of the United States born in Manhattan. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Karen Bleier)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump became the 45th president of the Your guide to Inauguration Day events President Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Trump: 'America will start winning again' Kellyanne Conway's coat caused a Twitter stir on Kellyanne Conway's $3,600 Gucci coat causes Twitter stir

Comments