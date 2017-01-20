Over a half-dozen U.S. presidents have hailed from New York.

With the addition of President Donald Trump, seven of the nation's 45 presidents to-date call or called New York home -- two are even from New York City.

Scroll down to get the highlights you forgot from history class.

Donald Trump Born and raised in Queens, President Donald Trump has countless ties to New York City. Now the second president to hail from the city, Trump based his campaign headquarters out of Trump Tower, located at 725 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan, and continued to operate his presidential transition from the building. Trump Tower is just one of many buildings owned by the Trump Organization in the city; the billionaire real estate mogul's portfolio features more than 10 properties. Though not the first celebrity to turn politician, Trump has no previous political experience and will go down in history as the first reality TV star to win the White House. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer) Born and raised in Queens, President Donald Trump has countless ties to New York City. Now the second president to hail from the city, Trump based his campaign headquarters out of Trump Tower, located at 725 Fifth Ave. in Manhattan, and continued to operate his presidential transition from the building. Trump Tower is just one of many buildings owned by the Trump Organization in the city; the billionaire real estate mogul's portfolio features more than 10 properties. Though not the first celebrity to turn politician, Trump has no previous political experience and will go down in history as the first reality TV star to win the White House. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945) The 32nd president of the United States (sitting in the middle with Winston Churchill, left, and Josef Stalin) broke records for his time in office. Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms as president from 1933-1945. He was born in Hyde Park, New York, and was inspired by his fifth cousin Teddy Roosevelt to get into politics (although Teddy was a Republican and FDR was a Democrat). FDR served as governor of New York in 1928 before he was elected president. He helped Americans recover from the Great Depression by raising morale and making major public policy reforms, according to whitehouse.gov. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images) The 32nd president of the United States (sitting in the middle with Winston Churchill, left, and Josef Stalin) broke records for his time in office. Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms as president from 1933-1945. He was born in Hyde Park, New York, and was inspired by his fifth cousin Teddy Roosevelt to get into politics (although Teddy was a Republican and FDR was a Democrat). FDR served as governor of New York in 1928 before he was elected president. He helped Americans recover from the Great Depression by raising morale and making major public policy reforms, according to whitehouse.gov. (Credit: STF / AFP / Getty Images)

Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919) Theodore Roosevelt is a national hero and happens to be the only president of the United States from Manhattan. Coincidence? I think not. Serving as the 26th president, Roosevelt is well-respected for his successful leadership during the Spanish-American War. He's also known for securing the construction of the Panama Canal and for his conservation efforts to establish and maintain national parks, according to whitehouse.gov. (Credit: Library of Congress) Theodore Roosevelt is a national hero and happens to be the only president of the United States from Manhattan. Coincidence? I think not. Serving as the 26th president, Roosevelt is well-respected for his successful leadership during the Spanish-American War. He's also known for securing the construction of the Panama Canal and for his conservation efforts to establish and maintain national parks, according to whitehouse.gov. (Credit: Library of Congress)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Grover Cleveland (1837-1908) Our country's 22nd and 24th president was the first Democrat elected after the Civil War. Cleveland served as governor of New York before being elected for his first term in 1885. He was raised in upstate New York and is the only president to serve one term and leave the White House, only to return four years later to serve a second term, according to whitehouse.gov. (Credit: Library of Congress) Our country's 22nd and 24th president was the first Democrat elected after the Civil War. Cleveland served as governor of New York before being elected for his first term in 1885. He was raised in upstate New York and is the only president to serve one term and leave the White House, only to return four years later to serve a second term, according to whitehouse.gov. (Credit: Library of Congress)

Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886) Chester A. Arthur, a graduate of Union College and the 21st president, took over after President James Garfield's assassination. He practiced law in New York City and was considered "a man of fashion in his garb and associates," according to whitehouse.gov. Arthur is known for passing the first general federal immigration law and for his dedication to civil service reform. (Credit: U.S. Historical Society) Chester A. Arthur, a graduate of Union College and the 21st president, took over after President James Garfield's assassination. He practiced law in New York City and was considered "a man of fashion in his garb and associates," according to whitehouse.gov. Arthur is known for passing the first general federal immigration law and for his dedication to civil service reform. (Credit: U.S. Historical Society)

Millard Fillmore (1800-1874) Millard Fillmore, the 13th president, served from 1850 to 1853. When President Zachary Taylor died after about one year in office, Fillmore (Taylor's vice president) stepped in. Fillmore was born in the Finger Lake region of New York and is known for being the last president who was not a Democrat or a Republican; he was a member of the Whig Party. (Credit: Library of Congress / Matthew Brady) Millard Fillmore, the 13th president, served from 1850 to 1853. When President Zachary Taylor died after about one year in office, Fillmore (Taylor's vice president) stepped in. Fillmore was born in the Finger Lake region of New York and is known for being the last president who was not a Democrat or a Republican; he was a member of the Whig Party. (Credit: Library of Congress / Matthew Brady)