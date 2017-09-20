A tractor trailer tipped over and smashed a car in Harlem Wednesday afternoon.

Photos from the scene near 128th Street and Fifth Avenue showed the massive construction truck on its side and a white vehicle crushed underneath the trailer.

It was unclear if the tractor trailer was carrying anything, police said.

The crash happened just after 12:05 p.m. and no one was inside the crushed car at the time, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to cops, but the entire street was apparently blocked by the tractor trailer for part of the afternoon.

Truck twisted in half like a pretzel and crushed a car on 128th St Harlem. No one hurt, phew! pic.twitter.com/lBkeJTvubF — Peter MacRobert (@PeteM) September 20, 2017

The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.