Surviving a city summer in an apartment without AC is truly a testament to a New Yorker's grit and creativity.

The city's health department warned residents to seek out places with air-conditioning as a heat wave recently hit the city, bringing oppressive humidity and temperatures above 90 degrees.

Officials stress that central air is the most efficient way to stay cool, but what if you don't have it? We have some tips that might help ease the pain.

Window blinds can do wonders.

Closing the blinds during the day will keep the sun from heating up your apartment. Even fluorescent lights can raise the temperature, so consider turning those off too. Keep the air circulating during the evenings by opening your windows.

Consider your fabrics.

Dark colors should be avoided not only in your clothing, but in your bed spreads, too. Stick to sheets in white, cream or pastel colors. Fabrics like cotton and linen, and pillows made with buckwheat will also work to beat the heat. If it get's really bad, you can always try sleeping on the floor where it's cooler — a bamboo floor mat is good a buffer for ground-sleepers.

Turn the fan around.

Point fans towards windows so they push the hot air out, instead of aiming them at yourself and adjust fan settings so they spin counterclockwise. This pushes the hot air up instead of spreading it around the room.

Stock up on ice.

Put a bowl of ice in front of fans to create a cool breeze. Stuff your bed sheets and towels in the freezer -- after putting them into bags to prevent them from smelling like frozen pizza. Your sheets will stay chilled long enough for you to doze off. Sleeping with frozen bottles helps, too.

Make small investments.

Now might be a good time to purchase a Chillow, a snazzy pad that stays cool with water circulation (You can find these for around $10). Cooling towels are also a great steal since they can stay cool for hours (around $15).

Find your body's cool zones.

To keep yourself from feeling like you're in the sauna, get to know some of your body’s cooling zones. Where there is a pulse, there is a way—to stay cool. Your wrists, neck and the inside of your elbows are good places to start. Apply an ice pack to these areas to cool down quicker. Dip your clean feet in an ice bath. When it’s time for bed, spread your body out like a bird to allow air to circulate.

Head to the pool.

For when a cold shower just doesn't cut it, the city offers free public pools that stay open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here's where to find one near you.

The DOH also suggests finding cooling centers closest to you by calling 311 (TTY: 212-504-4115) or visiting the NYC Cooling Center Finder at www.nyc.gov/beattheheat.

Extreme temperatures can cause the body to overheat and so, “checking in on friends, family and neighbors such as the elderly and the very young at least twice a day can help … ” DOH spokeswoman Carolina Rodriguez said.