The city will experience higher than normal temperatures throughout the week as the mercury reaches highs in the mid 80s and lower 90s, according to The National Weather Service.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 71.

Tuesday's high will be 88 degrees and the temperatures will dip to 76 by the end of the night, according to the forecast.

Loading... Good Evening Currently clear today NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 85° Clear 89°/69° 89°/69° SEE FULL FORECAST

The normal temperature for the city this time of year is 84 degrees, according to NWS meteorologist John Murray.

The five boroughs aren't likely to experience any major rainfall to counter the heat, he said.

"We have a dry forecast…pretty much throughout most of the week," Murray said, adding that there is a "slight chance of a shower Tuesday evening."

The high on Wednesday is expected to hit 91 degrees. The low will be 77 degrees, according to the forecast.