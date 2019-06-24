When the city gets oppressively hot, sometimes the only thing that can cool you down is a dip in a pool.

There are 56 pools across the five boroughs, but not all are created equal. To help cool you off as the mercury rises — and rises — we've highlighted 13 of the most refreshing and interesting city pools.

This year's pool season kicks off Thursday, and will be open through Sept. 10. All pools are accessible 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with a break for cleaning between 3 and 4 p.m.

Make sure you read the rules at nycgovparks.org before you go so your visit goes smoothly.

And in case you want to swim with a view (and a cold beverage), check out our rooftop pool guide, too.

Scroll down to take a virtual dip in our favorite public pools before they open for the season.

Astoria Park Pool, Astoria At 330 feet in length, this is the largest pool in New York City and has a view of Robert Kennedy Bridge. It opened on July 4,1936, and hosted the finals of the Olympic swim tryouts that summer. Be sure to check out the fountains on the east end of the pool -- they spray water 25 feet into the air and served as Olympic torches in 1936 and 1964. (19th Street and 23rd Drive)

Fisher Pool, Jackson Heights At 75 feet long, Fisher Pool is on the smaller side, but it is a favorite among locals because it's quiet compared to bigger pools in Astoria and Manhattan. In 2018, it was refurbished with new wall art, lounge chairs, and plantings as part of the NYC Parks Cool Pools initiative. (99th Street and 32nd Avenue)

Sunset Pool, Sunset Park Sunset Park's pool is a whopping 259 feet long, offering a much-needed respite from the crowded Brooklyn streets. Bring your combination lock and arrive early to avoid crowds. (4201 Seventh Ave.)

Red Hook Pool One of the largest pools in the city at 330 feet long, the Red Hook Pool is an Olympic-sized pool that was built in the 1930s under Robert Moses as part of a larger rec center. When it was opened in 1936, 40,000 people attended the opening. It was refurbished in the 1980s and remains one of the cleaner and most quiet pools in Brooklyn. (Bay and Henry streets)

McCarren Park Pool, Greenpoint This large, 329-foot-long pool originally opened on July 31, 1936, but closed in 1984. For a few years before the pool reopened, the empty space was used for concerts and free movies, which now continue in other areas of the park. After an extensive renovation, it reopened to the public in 2012. Now, it has change rooms, a locker area and a zero-entry kiddie pool. (776 Lorimer St.)

Douglas & DeGraw Pool, Gowanus This medium-sized pool (at 75 feet long) is beloved for its cool and clean water and space for kids in an adjacent wading pool. It was also upgraded in 2018 as part of the NYC Parks Cool Pools initiative. (Third Avenue and Nevins Street)

Asser Levy Pool, Manhattan At 120 feet long, the pool at the Asser Levy Rec Center offers a lot of space to stretch out and get your laps in -- if you get there early. It's typically a clean pool with warm water and on hot days, it can become a bit crowded. The Rec Center also has an indoor pool that you can take advantage of as well. Pictured, Jayden Martinez, 7, of Brooklyn, jumps into the pool. (390 Asser Levy Pl.)

Lasker Pool, Manhattan At 240 feet long, Central Park's own circular, Olympic-sized pool offers a nice oasis to swim in as it is surrounded by greenery. Make sure to arrive early if you want more of the pool to yourself. There's also a wading pool for kids. (Central Park, between 106th and 108th streets)

Hamilton Fish Park Pool, Lower East Side This Manhattan pool first opened on June 24, 1936, with an extensive restoration that was completed in 1992. Fun fact: The U.S. Olympic team used Hamilton Pool for practice sessions before the 1952 Helsinki Games. It's 165-feet-long, usually clean, and there's also a small wading pool next to it for young swimmers. (128 Pitt St.)

Mapes Pool, Bronx Mapes Ballfield has a spacious pool at 75 feet in length and also has a wading pool for the kiddies. It was recently re-painted with an ice cream/summer/beach theme and has chairs and tables available. Pictured, NYC Parks Citywide Aquatics instructor Jeabenjamin Gonzales of East Harlem teaches Leilani Lucre-Valentin, 6, and Skhye Gant, 6, both of the Bronx, how to make bubbles underwater. (East 180th Street, between Mapes and Prospect avenues in East Tremont)

Mullaly Pool, Concourse Village, Bronx Within Mullaly Park, directly behind Yankee Stadium, this mid-size pool is a low-key spot with friendly staff, a wading pool, and an attached community center. (East 164th Street, between Jerome and River avenues)

The Floating Pool Lady, Hunts Point, Bronx This unique pool was inspired by the floating baths that were popular in the early 1900s. The barge, which holds a seven-lane, 25-meter swimming pool, first docked by Brooklyn Bridge Park in 2007, but permanently moved up the East River to Barretto Point Park in 2008. (Tiffany Street and Viele Avenue)